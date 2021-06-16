Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

