Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading Up 7% Over Last Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $29.32 million and approximately $86,152.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00059395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00144026 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00178990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.81 or 0.00919957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,951.72 or 1.00147050 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

