Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report sales of $185.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.96 million and the highest is $188.29 million. Endava reported sales of $112.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $623.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.88 million to $634.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $838.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE DAVA traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.98. 1,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $112.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Endava by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,353,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Endava by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after buying an additional 554,674 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 2.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,299,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,676,000 after purchasing an additional 120,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

