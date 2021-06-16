Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-4.83 billion.

Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,331. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 23.25 and a one year high of 33.20.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EDR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 33.92.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 951,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total transaction of 101,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last ninety days.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.