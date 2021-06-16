Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

