Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE ENR traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.53. 8,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.59 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

