Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 13th total of 346,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Energy Focus stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 457,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.43.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 132.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

