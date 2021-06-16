Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Shares of TSE ENGH opened at C$53.30 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$48.87 and a twelve month high of C$80.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.