Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,197 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.24% of PulteGroup worth $33,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,168 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.3% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

