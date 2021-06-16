Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $35.41 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $35,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 20.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Linde by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $153.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $204.02 and a 12 month high of $305.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.14.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

