Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $37.43 Million Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 3.67% of PetIQ worth $37,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $2,653,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,397,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get PetIQ alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $816,439.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 207,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. 1,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,004. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.