Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $47.47 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Equinix worth $47,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $835.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $812.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $732.18. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

