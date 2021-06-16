Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Up to $119.67

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.67, but opened at $122.38. Entegris shares last traded at $120.95, with a volume of 3,240 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.49.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 554,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,529,539. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

