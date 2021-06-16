Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,247 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 393,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $1,737,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,182,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,679,000 after buying an additional 95,758 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PK stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

