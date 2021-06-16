Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,762 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Research were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Research by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Research by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in National Research by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in National Research by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Research by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $63,055.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NRC stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

