Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.03% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

