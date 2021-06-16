Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 820.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JSML opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.57. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

