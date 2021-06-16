Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $426,000 in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Lyra Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $119.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

