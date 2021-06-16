Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,656 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $993,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RWT opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

