Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) Short Interest Update

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the May 13th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Environmental Service Professionals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 450,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,074. Environmental Service Professionals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
Environmental Service Professionals Company Profile
