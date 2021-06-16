EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 856.09, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.