Ergoteles LLC Makes New $7.88 Million Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,378,000 after buying an additional 209,172 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 110.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,759,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after buying an additional 26,468 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.56. 11,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.68.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.