Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 510,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,302,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,358,432 shares in the company, valued at $24,451,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,886 shares of company stock worth $10,953,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,053. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -5.88.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMWL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

