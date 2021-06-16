Ergoteles LLC Purchases 2,086 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,357.65. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,331. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $763.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,362.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,277.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

