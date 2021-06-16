Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 174,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Discovery stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,864. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.