Ergoteles LLC Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,396.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,951 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,351 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 27,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $143.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,775. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.13. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,827 shares of company stock worth $15,812,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.