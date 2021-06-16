Ergoteles LLC Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,398 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $222.84. 7,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,533. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.51. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

