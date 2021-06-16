Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will report $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.16. Essent Group posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.71. 2,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,863. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $54.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Essent Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 53,559 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

