Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

