Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $1.69 Million in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of CalAmp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of CAMP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. 161,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,878. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $492.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.