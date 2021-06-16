Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 9,154 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1,903.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.15. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $435.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

