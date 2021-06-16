Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 20,782 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,782 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $681,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 338,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,322.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 524,267 shares of company stock valued at $17,770,884. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGNI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,371. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.