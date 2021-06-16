Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,268 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 2.96. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

