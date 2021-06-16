Ethic Inc. Acquires 5,608 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.9% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,218,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.76. The company had a trading volume of 523,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,869. The company has a market cap of $315.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.30 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.99.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

