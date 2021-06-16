Ethic Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

ECL traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.96, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

