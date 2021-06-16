Ethic Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.34. 729,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,985,087. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

