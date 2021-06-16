Ethic Inc. Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 75.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.52. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

