Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.45). Eventbrite reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 3.10. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Eventbrite by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,022,000 after acquiring an additional 175,926 shares during the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,633,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Eventbrite by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.