Everex Price Down 12% This Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Everex has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $11.13 million and $181,405.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.32 or 0.00760397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00082975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.30 or 0.07712803 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

