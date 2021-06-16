Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

EVRG opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,733,000 after acquiring an additional 367,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,681 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,413,000 after buying an additional 90,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after buying an additional 305,188 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

