Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Evolent Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,700 shares of company stock worth $1,360,650 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVH. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

