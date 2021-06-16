ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $904,359.21 and $590.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001504 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.48 or 0.00340068 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009035 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

