ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $937,303.94 and approximately $2,277.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001517 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.00350435 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009206 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

