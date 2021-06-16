Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $160.87

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $160.87 and last traded at $160.34, with a volume of 1779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

