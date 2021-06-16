Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned a $76.00 target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $64.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $272.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

