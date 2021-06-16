Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,081 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 49,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 200,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,729. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 429.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,107. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

