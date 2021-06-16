Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Invests $613,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $126,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 94,412 shares of company stock valued at $31,230,968. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $365.57. 10,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $370.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

