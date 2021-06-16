Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 679 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 5.5% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 109.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,995. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $10.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $666.35. 5,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,149. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $676.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $620.31.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.