Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 13th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

OTCMKTS FRFHF traded down $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.58. 3,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.96. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $259.00 and a 1-year high of $480.05.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 10.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRFHF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

