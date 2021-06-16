Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $53.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 498,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

